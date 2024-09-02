A contestant tries their luck playing Plinko during The Price is Right Live. Photo by Adam Grimm

“The Price is Right” is the longest-running game show in TV history, and you can witness an in-person version at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Sept. 25.

Heck, you might even end up on stage with a chance to win fabulous prizes by playing legendary games like Plinko and spinning The Big Wheel.

Sharpen up your pricing skills and get ready for a whole lot of fun.

The one price you don’t have to guess on is tickets. They’ll run you between $36 and $66, and you can get them at crossarenaportland.com.

