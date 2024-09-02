Cora Bolduc, Thornton Academy junior, forward: Defense is usually a strength for the Trojans, but they will need to score to return to the playoffs. Bolduc, a club player in the offseason, has impressed and could emerge as the go-to threat on the attack.

Lizalyn Boudreau, Freeport junior, midfielder: Boudreau is the focal point of the Falcons’ operation. She’s great with her stick, is a top-notch facilitator and is exceptional on both ends of the field, thriving as Freeport’s ace defender on corners.

Annabelle Collier, Gorham junior, midfielder: The Rams lose a lot of scoring, but Collier returns as a goal threat while also taking on a role as a primary distributor. She has great stick skills, plays both sides of the field, and is adept at scoring on reverses.

Eliza Doyon, Biddeford senior, midfielder/defense: One of the more versatile players in the SMAA, Doyon thrives in the defensive midfield position and, despite her smaller frame, can shut down opponents. Her athleticism and field smarts allow her to fill multiple roles.

Ella Duchette, Brunswick senior, goalie: One of the KVAC’s top goalies, Duchette made 214 saves last year, and has the ability to make athletic stops and steal games. She was a second-team all-conference pick and is at her best in big moments.

Ava Gerrity, Windham senior, midfielder/defense: Gerrity, the team MVP last year, brings track speed to the field, and by bringing it to the defensive side she’s able to cut off passes, stop opponents in their tracks and kick-start the Eagles’ transition.

Emily Groves, Freeport junior, forward: Teams need someone who can finish, and in Groves the defending Class B champion Falcons have one of the best. She has 47 goals in two years, including in both the regional and state finals last fall.

Lydia Hiltz, Mt. Ararat senior, midfielder: The Eagles are in transition but get a key piece back in Hiltz, who was the team’s leading scorer last fall with 20 goals. She was a second-team all-KVAC selection.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus senior, forward: Already the state’s all-time leading scorer, Johnson will look for another banner offensive year for a team with title hopes. She’s topped 40 goals in two straight seasons, and possesses an unrivaled skill set.

Ayla Lagasse, Biddeford senior, forward: Lagasse is one of the best scoring threats in the SMAA, evidenced by her 16 goals and 13 assists last season. She was named first-team all-conference, and could make the Tigers a title hopeful with a big season.

Sophia Luchette, York senior, defense: There’s a new goalie in net, so York will lean on its defense to limit the threats. Leading the way will be Luchette, a second-team all-conference pick who brings a tenacity and competitiveness to the field.

Olivia Minotti, Marshwood senior, defense: Minotti earned an SMAA honorable mention last year and will anchor the Hawks’ back end. She’s a leader on the team and good at safely clearing the ball to break up threats and spark transition.

Laine Niles, Scarborough junior forward: Niles, an SMAA all-rookie pick last year, will be the go-to player on offense for the Red Storm. She possesses a hard shot, which will help her score and generate rebounds for others on hits from the top of the circle.

Audrey Payeur, Sanford senior, midfielder: A returning all-state selection, Payeur is always around the ball for the Spartans. She controls the attack, is a polished scorer, and is also a tenacious defensive player. She had 16 goals and 19 assists last year.

Alyssa Plante, Noble junior, midfielder: A gritty speedster, Plante brings aggressive play to the middle of the field for the Knights, and an eagerness to play both offense and defense. She’ll play a key role after scoring six goals with three assists last year.

Joey Pompeo, Cheverus junior, midfielder: Pompeo can control the game in the midfield. She has great vision and is strong with her stick, and can singlehandedly stonewall an opponent’s attack. One opposing coach called her the state’s best all-around player.

Samantha Poulin, Gray-New Gloucester senior, goalie: While Emma Bowden (13 goals) leads the offense, Poulin will anchor the Patriots’ defense. She held all but three opponents to two goals or fewer last year, made over 100 saves, and was first-team all-WMC.

Paige Stephenson, Massabesic junior, midfielder: Stephenson, a first-team all-SMAA pick last year, will be the focal point for the Mustangs at center midfield, and brings smarts, vision and a relentless energy to both ends of the field.

Alison Sylvester, Camden Hills freshman, midfielder: Sylvester is one of the two freshmen, with Biddeford’s Mia Mariello, featured on the national coaches’ association’s watch list. She’ll provide a spark to a Windjammers team that fell one spot shy of the playoffs.

Madison Tibbals, Gorham senior, goalie: Tibbals, entering her third year as a starter, should be one of the top goalies in southern Maine this year. Tibbals, a national coaches’ association watch list pick, stopped 88% of shots and had nine shutouts last year.

Maya Tracey, Greely sophomore, midfielder: As a freshman, Tracey showed she could handle the varsity pace with 11 goals and eight assists, and made second team all-WMC as a result. Now she’ll look to build on that with a playoff-hopeful Rangers team.

Abby Trainor, Windham junior, forward: The team’s leading scorer as a sophomore, Trainor has already turned into one of the more skilled forwards in the SMAA. She’s fast, a good finisher and “will do anything to win,” Coach Cory DiDonato said.

Emma Walsh, Portland/Deering junior, goalie: Walsh has impressed SMAA coaches since her freshman year with her ability to make challenging saves, en route to two first-team all-conference selections. She saved 83.3% of shots last year.

Violet Westburg, Falmouth junior, midfielder: A varsity player since her freshman season and starter last year, Westburg will have a hand in what should be a strong Navigators offense, while also adding an ability to make plays on the ball defensively.

Celia Zinman, Yarmouth junior, forward: Zinman will take over as the Clippers’ primary offensive threat after Sophie Smith’s graduation. She had 10 goals and 10 assists last year, and the ball seems to find her stick when Yarmouth’s on the attack.

