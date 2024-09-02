In photos: Soaking up the sun at a Dayton farm’s Sunflower Fest
Photos by staff photographer Derek Davis
Royce Sparks, 8, of Biddeford gets a a view of the fields at Pumpkin Valley Farm in Dayton during the two-day sunflower festival. This is the fifth year that the farm has held the festival, in which people can roam about the fields taking pictures and can cut flowers for a cost of $2/per stalk. The event also has music, food and games for children to participate in.
Julie Gadbois of Biddeford reaches for a sunflower at Pumpkin Valley Farm on Saturday during the farm’s two-day sunflower festival.
Felecia Bowen of Lisbon poses with her daughter Paisley Mitchell, 9, while visiting Pumpkin Valley Farm for the farm’s two-day sunflower festival.
Children play a piano at Pumpkin Valley Farm during the farm’s two-day sunflower festival.
Andrea Zonneveld of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, poses with a group of sunflowers that she picked with her mother at Pumpkin Valley Farm on Saturday during the two-day sunflower festival. The mother and daughter have been traveling across the United States for the last four years collecting sunflowers from different farms and festivals. This year they have visited Kentucky, New Jersey, Delaware and Maine and plan to visit Georgia, North Carolina and West Virginia this fall. The tradition began after the loss of the elder’s son, who she said would always bring home sunflowers for her.
Katie Lowe of Auburn takes photographs at Pumpkin Valley Farm during the farm’s two-day sunflower festival.
Paisley Mitchell, 9, of Lisbon cartwheels in the fields of flowers while visiting Pumpkin Valley Farm for the farm’s two-day sunflower festival.
