I read with interest the Aug. 25 Sunday Telegram article by Stephen Murphy (“Hospital horror story a symptom of a more serious disease”), another in a continuing tale of our dysfunctional system of health care.

Mr. Murphy discusses the ways in which Medicare Advantage plans (MAP), provided by private insurance companies, distort the cost of care. I’m sorry to report that I am currently on a MAP, and I chose it because it was so much less expensive than traditional Medicare (to me, in the short term, that is). I had a nagging pain, and my PCP approved physical therapy. I had seen the physical therapist about the same injury five years ago, and she ultimately recommended that I have a C-scan to determine if my injury was more substantial. Getting to the C-scan required three separate referrals and medical appointments until I finally had the permission slip required by my Medicare Advantage plan. Less expensive for me? Maybe in the short term. A more expensive system of health care? Definitely.

If health care were provided as a basic service in our country, as it is in every other developed country in the world, there would be no such thing as slicing and dicing people into risk pools in order to maximize profits and, simultaneously, deny care. Studies have shown, over and over again, that providing health care to all would benefit our country immeasurably and would cost us all less.

Beth Franklin

Cumberland Foreside

