Maine union members rang in Labor Day with political calls to action, speeches of hope and an accordion.

Red, white and blue posters decorated the basement beams of Portland’s Irish Heritage Center on Monday morning, during the Southern Maine Labor Council’s annual Labor Day breakfast. While many attendees donned merchandise representing their respective unions, the room was also dotted with promotions for the Harris-Walz campaign – one of the event sponsors.

Rep. Matthew Beck, D-South Portland, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, both encouraged the crowd to vote with labor in mind this November, especially for candidates like them who carry union cards.

Jackson said Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has brought excitement and energy, but the campaign needs active support from union workers in the 63 days until the election.

“When you’re out there working for Harris-Walz, which I will be also, what you’re doing is actually making it better for people up and down the state to push the legislation that we need,” he said. “That’s how you (make) a union-backed Senate and a union-backed House.”

Dillon Murray, an organizing director for the Maine Harris-Walz campaign, asked the crowd to bring their “love and labor” to the campaign by signing up to knock on doors and make phone calls.

He said that Donald Trump was the most “anti-worker” and “anti-union” president in history.

“We cannot go back folks,” Murray said. “We cannot.”

“Not going back! No way,” people in the crowd shouted in response.

Many speakers also acknowledged and thanked President Biden’s administration, which was represented at the breakfast by Biden’s special assistant for labor policy on the National Economic Council, Cassandra Robertson.

“On behalf of the most pro-union administration in American history, we celebrate you, we celebrate labor unions and we reinforce our commitment to make sure that every American can achieve the American dream,” Robertson said.

At the end of the program, the crowd joined hands to sing “Solidarity Forever,” lead by accordionist Richard Burbank.

Beth White, a political and legislative director for the Maine Service Employees Association, said she felt excited after hearing the speakers.

She said even for non-union members, events like these are helpful to learn about what unions exist around the state and what they’re doing.

“I’m feeling really energized to go out and elect candidates who are really going to fight for working class people and work to make sure that we can all have the opportunities we deserve,” White said.

Southern Maine Labor Council President Jason Shedlock said the theme of this year’s breakfast was that “good enough is no longer good enough,” and union members must take action at the polls. He said he’s proud that this year, the event has more unions, sponsors and diversity in its members.

Also at the event, the council’s former president, Doug Born, was awarded a “Working Class Hero” trophy by the council for his commitment to organizing and as a leader in the labor force.

“This is, without a doubt, the honor of my lifetime,” he said.

Born, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 114, recalled marching to Monument Square after the annual breakfast 10 years ago to join the FairPoint Communications employees who had not yet gone on strike.

“We saw the sea of red and I knew I was in the right place,” Born said.

