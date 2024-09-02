MaineHealth on Friday announced the hiring of a Milwaukee doctor to an executive position at Maine’s largest hospital system.

Dr. Adrian Moran has been tabbed to be the chief medical and transformation officer at MaineHealth, and he will start in his new role on Oct. 31.

Moran, who has been chief medical officer at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee since 2022, is returning to the MaineHealth system, where he worked from 2003-2022. Before he left for Milwaukee, Moran was Maine Medical Center’s vice president of medical affairs and chief of logistics.

Moran’s duties will include “oversight of hospital medical staffs across MaineHealth as well as research, academics, quality and safety, medical information systems, specialty service lines and emergency medical services,” according to a MaineHealth news release.

“Adrian is an accomplished physician and executive, and he knows our state and organization well. He will be able to quickly acclimate to this critical role,” said Dr. Andy Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth, in a statement. “Adrian will play a key role in supporting our MaineHealth value of innovation, not only by transforming how we deliver care, but also through oversight of our extensive research and academic endeavors.”

Moran, a cardiologist, said in a statement that he “could not pass up the opportunity to return to Maine with my family in a role that provides me with an opportunity to make real progress toward achieving the MaineHealth vision of “working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.'”

Moran replaces Dr. Chris Thomson, who left in May for an executive vice president position at Centra Health in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Copy the Story Link