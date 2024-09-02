A New Hampshire man’s body was found face down in a ditch in Berwick late Friday, police said.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Kyle Lang of Rochester, New Hampshire, Berwick Police Capt. Jerry Locke said in a release. Locke called Lang’s death “suspicious.”

The Berwick Police Department investigated the scene along with members of the York Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Locke said.

Lang had last been seen around 10 p.m. Thursday night, when he left the area of Jordan Street in Berwick, near the New Hampshire border, and was believed to be walking toward Rochester, police said in the release. Family members reported him missing to Berwick police earlier Friday.

Police later learned about a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident. That vehicle was impounded by New Hampshire State Police after being located in Rochester.

The body was given an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office over the weekend, but the results were not yet available Monday night.

Berwick Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 698-1136.

