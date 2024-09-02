Now that school’s back in session, let’s take a look at what the computing world looked like for students before the advent of sleek laptops, fancy Macs and smartphones. In this photo that ran in the Maine Sunday Telegram on Dec. 14, 1980, students at Portland High School gather around computer terminals that look very different from the technology that’s being used in schools today. One thing that hasn’t changed is the L.L. Bean ragg wool sweater worn by the student in the middle. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
See more photos of life in Maine from our archives here.