Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com
Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Chelsea Handler, Sept. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $66.50 to $201. porttix.com
The 502s, Sept. 6. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com
John Gorka, Sept. 6. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Paula Poundstone, Sept. 7. Stand Theatre, Rockland, $50. rocklandstrand.com
Julia Gagnon, Sept. 7. Public Theatre, Lewiston, $40 to $50. thepublictheatre.org
Band of Horses and City And Colour, Sept. 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com
Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Fruit Bats, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Deerlady, Sept. 13. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Norah Jones, Sept. 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Maggie Rose, Sept. 13. Portland House of Music, $21. statetheatreportland.com
Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Daniel Nunnelee, Sept. 14. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Sept. 14. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $30. chocolatechurcharts.org
Cowboy Bebop, Sept. 15. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $35 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Post Malone, Sept. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $102.50 to $338.45. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com
Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 19. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $29.50. snowpond.org
Bad Religion, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Mali Velasquez and Bloomsday with Dead Gowns, Sept. 20. Space, Portland, $16. space538.org
Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Switchfoot, Sept. 21. Aura, Portland, $40.50. auramaine.com
Talisk, Sept. 23. Portland House of Music, $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
David Kushner, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com
Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Sept. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $105. porttix.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Dirty Honey, Sept. 27. Aura. Portland, $25.50. auramaine.com
Griffin William Sherry, Sept. 27. Maine Craft Distilling, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Heavy Heavy, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Wonder Years and The Menzingers, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Lotus, Oct. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Road Waves, Oct. 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org
Chromeo & The Midnight, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Robin Trower, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Five for Fighting, Oct. 6. Waterville Opera House, $39, $49. watervillecreates.org
Low Cut Connie, Oct. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Panopticon with Exulansis and Primeval Well, Oct. 8. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Birdtalker, Oct. 9. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Asking Alexandria, Oct. 9. Aura, Portland, $47.50. auramaine.com
Gracie Abrams, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin, Oct. 11. Portland House of Music, $20, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Adrian Vandenburg, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Sheng Wang, Oct. 17, State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Xiu Xiu with Jakob Battick, Oct. 17. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Genevieve Stokes, Oct. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Bob The Drag Queen, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 to $81.50. statetheatreportland.com
Stephen Sanchez, Oct. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.50 to $146.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Todd Rundgren, Oct. 25. Aura, Portland, $49.50 to $89.50. auramaine.com
Cavetown, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, Oct. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Soul Asylum with The Juliana Hatfield Three, Oct. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Neighbor & Lamp, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
A Day To Remember, Nov. 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $89. crossarenaportland.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com
Moontricks, Nov. 7. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Odie Leigh, Nov. 9. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
MercyMe and Toby Mac, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24.75 to $124.75. crossarenaportland.com
Joe Dombrowski, Nov. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nov. 10. Waterville Opera House, $139. watervillecreates.org
A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $47 to $77. statetheatreportland.com
Cory Wong, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $150 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Angelique Kidjo, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
The Disco Biscuits, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $48.50. statetheatreportland.com
Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Flatland Cavalry, Nov 21. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $36 to $56. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Dawes, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Yoke Lore, Nov. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Spencer and the Walrus, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Fairytale of New York, Dec. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Daughtry, Dec. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Sal Vulcano, March 1, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com
Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
