The fourth annual RSU 21 back-to-school symposium highlighted themes of growth and innovation last week.

Hundreds of staff members gathered for a day of unity and professional development.

This year’s theme was titled, Stand Up, Lift Up: Rising Together in Equity, Inclusion and Diversity.

“This year’s symposium was a resounding success,” Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper told the Post.

The symposium energized the entire staff with inspiring keynotes, collaborative professional development and valuable networking opportunities, Cooper said.

The day kicked off with an enthusiastic welcome as the Kennebunk Rams mascot and cheering administrators, equipped with pom-poms, greeted employees.

Advertisement

“It set a tone of excitement from the start,” Cooper said.

The event featured two keynote speakers in the morning and 16 breakout sessions in the afternoon for staff members to choose from.

Dr. Tracey Benson, the first keynote speaker, discussed how educators can confront implicit, or unconscious, bias in everyday life. Benson is CEO of the AntiRacism Leadership Institute and specializes in addressing structural and systemic biases and racism in K-12 education.

Steve Pemberton, the second keynote speaker, took the audience through his life story, beginning with his childhood as an orphan living in a foster home in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Pemberton spoke to the importance of educators “being a lighthouse for the students” as his teachers were for him, guiding him through the college application process and eventually helping him break free of the foster care system.

“He made our work feel important,” one attendee said in the symposium evaluation.

The afternoon breakout sessions featured speakers from around Maine and New England as well as the RSU 21 staff, with a vast array of subjects including incorporating artificial intelligence in the classroom, school safety tips and addressing challenging topics in the classroom.

Advertisement

“Our keynote speakers captivated the audience through their personal narratives,” Cooper said. “One even received a standing ovation.”

A new feature this year was the photo booth, which Cooper said was immensely popular.

RSU 21 employees left invigorated and armed with fresh insights, Cooper said.

“The enthusiasm and engagement I witnessed throughout the day reaffirmed our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation,” she said.

Copy the Story Link