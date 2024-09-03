Step into a celebration of Brazilian music at the Chocolate Church Arts Center honoring the legendary Caetano Veloso, a pivotal figure in Brazilian culture and music, Thursday, Sept. 12. Fresh off a tour to the Lincoln Center, this special performance brings together Gaia Wilmer, the esteemed multi-Grammy-winning producer and composer; cellist Jaques Morelenbaum, who produced two of Veloso’s Grammy-winning albums; and a 10-piece ensemble of top-tier musicians. Special guest vocalist Magos Herrera joins the mix, performing arrangements of Veloso’s iconic works.

In Brazil and for music aficionados around the world, the name Caetano Veloso is well known. The Brazilian composer, singer, guitarist, writer and political activist was one of the founders of a landmark Brazilian musical/cultural movement out in the 1960s, Tropicália. Over 50 years later, Veloso has won nine Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards, and been called “one of the greatest songwriters of the century” and “a pop musician/poet/filmmaker/political activist whose stature in the pantheon of international pop musicians is on par with that of Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, and Lennon/McCartney.”

Wilmer and Morelenbaum’s collaboration began with the idea of celebrating Veloso’s 80th birthday. Focusing on Veloso’s brilliance as a composer — beyond his greatness as a poet and singer — the duo has created a showcase and journey through his distinctly Brazilian instrumental music. The concert will feature a 10-piece ensemble led by Wilmer and Morelenbaum. The show will be in the Chocolate Church Annex and seating will be limited.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link