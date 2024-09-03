As a popular destination for trick-or-treating in Kennebunk, Summer Street in recent years has been closed to traffic for several hours.

This year, however, the street will remain open.

The town of Kennebunk announced last week that while there will still be trick-or-treating throughout town, including Summer Street, the street will remain open to traffic.

People who live on Summer Street expressed concerns about restricted access to their homes, and the ever-increasing cost of buying candy for the large Halloween crowd, town officials said.

“What originally started by the homeowners on Summer Street as a small, local, event has since grown into a large-scale gathering,” said a statement from town officials. “It has become difficult for current residents to sustain.”

With many of the original organizers having moved away, new homeowners have made efforts to continue the tradition. Summer Street trick-or-treating has never been a town-organized event.

“Asking private homeowners to manage such an event has become increasingly challenging,” said the town’s statement.

It said the event raises safety concerns, with both the police and fire departments deploying extra staff on Halloween.

Other neighborhoods have noticed a significant decline in trick-or-treaters as Summer Street’s popularity skyrocketed. In recent years, there have been public requests for assistance with the amount of candy needed for the Summer Street gathering.

In addition, the Maine Department of Transportation has imposed stricter regulations on state roads, including Summer Street.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for all,” officials wrote.

