Labor Day weekend traffic was up slightly over last year’s end-of-summer holiday, the Maine Turnpike Authority reported Tuesday.

A total of 1.1 million transactions – the measure of how many times vehicles go through tolls – were recorded from Friday through Monday at the state’s 17 toll plazas, the agency reported. That’s an increase of 0.5% from 2023. The turnpike authority projected a 0.9% increase before the start of the weekend.

Turnpike motorists include tourists and Maine residents. Toll data indicate the health of the tourism season, with many motorists driving from points south, particularly Massachusetts, Connecticut and the New York/New Jersey region.

The Portland International Jetport did not immediately respond to a request for information on the number of passengers that came through its terminals. The number of travelers in June and July rose from 515,923 in 2023 to 561,745 in 2024, an 8.8% increase.

Friday accounted for the largest share of the weekend traffic, with 371,271 transactions recorded, according to the Turnpike Authority. The York toll interchange was the busiest, “as was to be expected,” said turnpike spokesperson Erin Courtney. York is the southernmost entry point to the Maine Turnpike.

Becky Jacobson, executive director of Hospitality Maine, said she’s polled members of her lodging and restaurant association about the strength of weekend business. Complete results were not available Tuesday, but she said anecdotal evidence shows that the long weekend was good for lodging and restaurant members.

“The weather was good,” Jacobsen said. “The whole summer was good.”

In comparison with last summer, which was invariably rainy, the recent past was “pretty much ideal for the summer,” Jacobson said. In addition, a “great weather forecast” before the Labor Day weekend may have helped draw visitors, she said.

Inflation is a persistent problem, inflicting economic pain on business owners and their customers. “Expenses are still high because everything is more expensive,” Jacobson said.

