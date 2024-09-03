SALES

Industrial

Horch Downeast, LLC bought a 25,000± SF building at 477 Washington Junction Road in Hancock from Downeast Printing and Graphics. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Rob McKenney of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group.

12th Street Management bought a 53,500± SF self-storage facility at 20 Industrial Park Road, Boothbay from AC Midcoast Storage LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gable S. Corp bought a 19,182± SF building at 236 Presumpscot Street in Portland from Portland Land Development, LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Tom Dunham of the Dunham Group; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

John Hall bought an 11,761± SF building at 328 Twombly Road in Sanford from Great Works River, LLC. Greg Hastings, II, SIOR of The Dunham Group; Sean Regan of Applevale Realty.

Land

Connected Office Technologies bought 4.8± AC at 25 Technology Drive in Gardiner from the City of Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Marc Fishman and Chris Collins of Fishman Realty/Keller Williams Realty.

Animal Realty, LLC bought 10.44± AC at Heritage Village, US Route 1, Cumberland from Heritage Village Development Group, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Office

Brittney Berube and Dakota Gagne bought a 2,524± SF building at 306 Bridgton Road in Westbrook from James & Jane Murphy. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Kiana Kane of Plowman Realty Group.

Lewiston School Committee bought a 49,192± SF building at 287 Main Street in Lewiston from Central Maine Medical Center. Brian Dubois of DuBois Realty Group | Keller Williams Realty; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Residential

Sunporch, LLC bought a 2,930± SF multifamily building at 79 Morning Street in Portland from David and Stacy Duffy. Chris Romano of The Boulos Company; Maria Rich of Landing Real Estate.

31 Park St. Freeport, LLC bought a 4,242± building at 31 Park Street in Freeport from RA Edwards Properties, LLC. Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos of The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Coconut Capital, LLC bought a four-unit at 1289 Washington Avenue in Portland from Adrianne Zahner & Kyle Burchesky. Britt Vitalius of Vitalius Real Estate Group; Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Main Sail, LLC bought an 8,238± SF mixed-use building at 157 Main Street in Damariscotta from Ross Flood Properties, LLC #4. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Dave Costello of RockWater Group of Keller Williams Realty.

CRT CLXXII, LLC bought a 2,888± SF building at 1341 Atlantic Highway in Waldoboro from Rockland Savings Bank FSB. Joe Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company; Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Maine Public Broadcasting Corp bought a 53,655± SF mixed-use building at 320 Cumberland Avenue, Portland from East End Corp. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Porta of Porta & Co.

ACME, LLC bought an 11,000± SF building at 38 School Street in Bangor from Hancock Height Holdings, LLC. Josh Soley of CORE; TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Nouria Energy Retail, Inc. leased 10,283± SF at 469 Water Street in Gardiner from Zoulamis Family, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Jason Miller of King + Miller Real Estate.

Heritage Home Service, LLC leased 6,800± SF at 72 City Line Drive in Portland from Transport Leasing Corp. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; William Martin of Cresa; Mac Simpson and Emmett Peoples of Porta & Co.

Support Medical Systems, Inc. leased 4,500± SF at 6 Center Park Road in Topsham from The Grant Group, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

TruClean Property Services leased 3,300± SF at 983 Riverside Street in Portland from 987 Riverside, LLC. Craig Young of The Boulos Company; Joe Italiaander and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company.

Integrity Construction leased 3,300± SF at 500 Portland Street in Berwick from 3 G’s Realty, Inc. Christian Stallkamp and Katherine Gemmecke of The Boulos Company.

Wyley Enterprises, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 50 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough from MRW Development, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Libby Construction Inc. leased 1,500± SF at 50 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough from MRW Development, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. leased 9,244± SF at 999 Roosevelt Trail, Windham from Windham Excavating, Co. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Felix Garden, LLC leased 14,000± Sf at 7 Oxford Homes Lane in Oxford from Oxford Commercial Properties, LLC. Frank Curran of Harborview Properties; Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Double E (Schlumpf) leased 13,000± at 108A Industrial Way in Portland from 50 Industrial Way, LLC. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunahm Group; Drew Sigfridson and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Northeast Technical Institute leased 6,000± SF at 5 Industry Road in South Portland from Michael Troiano. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group; Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Emerson Apparatus leased 2,250± SF at 59 Sanford Drive in Gorham from Hampstead Associates . Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

Alex Zhang leased 10,500± SF at 10 Arctic Circle in Biddeford from Southpark, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group; Greg Hastings, SIOR, of The Dunham Group.

Office

Sweetser leased 9,106± SF at 20 Mollison Way in Lewiston from Lewiston Properties, LLC. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group; Tim Millett, CCIM, of Porta & Co.

Rachel Bucher, Ph.D., leased 500± SF at 162 Main Street in Yarmouth from 162, LLC. Charles Craig of The Dunham Group.

David Turesky leased 767± SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Veritas Prime, LLC leased 6,718± SF of office space at 2 Delorme Drive in Yarmouth from Global Village, LLC. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP renewed its lease of 5,457± SF of office space at 30 Thomas Drive in Westbrook from 30 Thomas Drive, LLC. Nate Stevens and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Justin Lamontagne and Daniel Helms of The Dunham Group.

Lifetime Opportunities and Training for a United Society, LLC leased 4,998± SF of office space at 39 Mechanic Street in Westbrook from HHH1, LLC. Chris Romano of The Boulos Company and Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

J.D. Stewart Financial, Inc. leased 3,580± SF of office/retail space at 4 Scamman Street in Saco from Saco Valley, LLC. Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company and on behalf of the tenant by Greg Perry of Broad Cover Collective.

State of Maine – Department of Administrative & Financial Services leased 2,737± SF of office space at 45 Commerce Center Drive in Augusta from 45 Commerce Drive Leasing, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Highbyte, Inc. leased 2,618± SF of office space at 163 Fore Street in Portland from 167 Fore Street, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Jack Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Truline Publishing subleased 2,450± SF of office space at 81 Bridge Street in Yarmouth from Campfire Consulting. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

Francis Insurance Agency leased 1,676± SF of office space at 449 Forest Avenue in Portland from Forest Avenue Plaza, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

CFNC New England, PLLC leased 1,157+/- SF of office space at 4 Market Place Dr in York from Stroudwater Capital, LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour and Conner Richardson of Maine Real Estate Company.

Open Door Meditation Community leased 1,532± SF of space at 160 Presumpscot Street, Portland from SJ Bruni LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Health leased 29,128± SF at 300 Southborough Drive in South Portland from Metro 300 LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Everest Recovery Center leased 10,000± SF at 127 Main Street in South Portland from 127 Main, LLC. Bill Riffert of Bean Group; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Coastal Community Care, LLC leased 5,904± SF at 187 Washington Street South in Auburn from Watt Properties, LLC. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England leased 2,671± SF at 56 Northport Drive in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Empeople Credit Union leased 6,500± SF at 202 Larrabee Road in Westbrook. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

BrightBuilt Home LLC leased 3,112± SF at 95 Exchange Street in Portland. Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers; Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Edward Jones leased 1,320± SF at 251 US Route 1 Road in Falmouth. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Truform Longevity Services leased 2,250± SF at 202 US Route 1 Road in Falmouth. Steve Baumann and Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers.

LIHC leased 2,850± SF at 269 US Route One in Falmouth. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co

Retail

First Church of Christ, Scientist d/b/a Christian Science Reading Room leased 1,200± SF at 963 Washington Avenue in Portland from George H. Meloon. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; John Doyon, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Fairy Dogmother, LLC leased 866± SF at 295 Forest Avenue in Portland from Hannaford Bros Co., LLC. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Cold Current Kelp, LLC leased 1,059± SF at 37 Route 236 in Kittery from Blackbird Business Suites, LLC. Zach Resnikoff of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Xiu Qinxie leased 1,100± SF at 1400 Washington Avenue in Portland from #1 Plaza LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

JJs Ski and Surf, LLC leased 7,560± SF at 283 Marginal Way in Portland from Sleepy Hollow Development, Inc. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Alex Zhang leased 1,600± SF at 16 Barra Road in Biddeford from Guay Ventures, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

LE MARCHANDE LLC leased 2,949± SF at 267 US Route One in Falmouth. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers

