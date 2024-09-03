A Virginia woman who had been missing since Saturday was found dead inside a parked car in Dayton on Monday afternoon.

The woman was found near Goodwins Mills Road, according to Maine State Police. She matched the description of 23-year-old Autumn Cleveland, of Newport News, Virginia.

Cleveland was staying in a rental home in Maine for the weekend and hadn’t been in contact with her family since Saturday evening, according to various Facebook posts from her family members. After she checked out of the rental home Saturday morning, she contacted her sister, father and mother, the posts described.

Her family said she was last seen driving a blue 2018 Mazda CX5 with Washington state plates around southern Maine. Authorities confirmed it was the same vehicle she was found in.

Both the Biddeford Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office deferred questions to Maine State Police about the missing person investigation. A state police spokesperson would not elaborate on whether the death is suspicious.



State police are investigating the death and are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copy the Story Link