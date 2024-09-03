RICHMOND, Va. – Michael Sean Fay, 47, passed away at his home in Richmond, Va. on Aug. 15, 2024.

Michael was born in Summit, N.J. and his family relocated to Scarborough in 1986. He graduated from Holy Cross School, winning an academic scholarship to Cheverus High School in Portland. Upon graduation, he was awarded a 50 percent academic scholarship to Fordham University in The Bronx, N.Y.

Following graduation, Michael worked for two years at Lucent Technologies in Somerville, N.J., designing fiber optic repeaters for trans-Atlantic operations.

He then chose to join the United States Navy and completed his SEAL training in San Diego, Calif. and spent the next five years with the Special Boats Teams.

The remainder of his career was spent in government service as a member of the State Department and as a consultant for various government contractors.

Michael is survived by his parents, Terry and Jack Fay; brother, Jack and his wife, Heather, and their son, Marshall; and Mike’s former wife, Christine, and their daughter, Juliette.

Catholic Mass and services will be scheduled in Maine.

Copy the Story Link