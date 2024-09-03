SCARBOROUGH – Susan Marie (Dow) Stroud, 65, passed away peacefully at Gosnell House on Aug. 19, 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Susan was born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1958, to Manley T. Dow, Sr. and Patricia (Mansfield) Dow.

Susan attended Scarborough schools and lived in Scarborough for most of her life before making the move to West Baldwin a few years ago to reside with her son and his family.

Recently retired, Susan was a dedicated employee of Merit Pools in Scarborough for 26 years.

In her leisure time, Susan enjoyed being outside. Canoeing, kayaking, and gardening were some of her favorite outdoor pastimes. Susan really loved springtime in Maine when the flowers began to bloom. However, her very favorite thing to do was spend time with her treasured grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her son, Walter E. Harmon V, his wife Heidi and their four children Isabella, Lillian, Dalilah, and Walter VI, all of West Baldwin. She is also survived by two brothers, Manley T. Dow Jr. and his wife Pamela Goode of Westbrook, and Stephen G. Dow of Buxton.

In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by siblings James M. Dow, Wayne R. Dow, Carol L. Dow and Deborah Dow Kemp.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street, South Portland.

To view Susan’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

