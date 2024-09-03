BALTIMORE — Cade Povich struck out 10 while pitching into the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles took a big early lead on their way to a 9-0 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday night, sending Chicago to its 12th consecutive loss.

The White Sox dropped to 31-109 and became the first team since 1900 with at least three losing streaks of 12 games in the same season, according to Sportradar. The 1889 Louisville Colonels and 1899 Cleveland Spiders also did it.

Chicago, shut out of the 16th time, is 11 defeats shy of tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses since 1900 and is on pace to finish 36-126.

Grady Sizemore, Chicago’s interim manager, was ejected for the first time since taking over. In the top of the sixth, with his pitchers having already walked nine batters, Sizemore was tossed after a called strike to Andrew Benintendi appeared high.

Benintendi was eventually called out on strikes — on a ball that looked a bit off the plate — and then argued enough to get himself thrown out as well by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

RAYS 2, TWINS 1: Jeffrey Springs pitched a season-high six innings, Logan Driscoll hit a run-scoring single in his big league debut, and Tampa Bay won at home.

Springs (2-2) permitted one run and four hits in his seventh start since returning from elbow surgery. He struck out four and walked two.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 2: Keibert Ruiz was a triple shy of the cycle, Jacob Young also had three hits and Washington won at Miami.

Patrick Corbin continued his recent stretch of solid starts with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball and Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer for the Nationals, who are 8-0 against the Marlins this season after going 6-26 against their NL East opponent the previous two seasons.

NOTES

YANKEES: Ace Gerrit Cole can’t really explain what caused the cramping in his right calf that forced him out of his last start, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner said that there was no soreness and no issues.

“I really don’t have a great answer for it, but it feels good today,” Cole said.

Before his last warm-up pitch ahead of the seventh inning Monday night, with the Yankees leading 7-1 at Texas, Cole lifted his right leg and tried to stretch. He bent twice, threw the warm-up, then hopped and signaled to the bench. Manager Aaron Boone and director of sports medicine Michael Shuck went to mound.

“Yeah, definitely a big sigh of relief, especially when you’re running out there not knowing what’s going on and fearing the worst,” Boone said before Tuesday’s game. “To see that it was just some cramping, yeah, feel like we dodged a bullet there.”

The Yankees revealed their rotation for this weekend’s series at the Cubs, with Cole (6-3) down for his next scheduled turn on Sunday. Right-handers Luis Gil (lower back strain) and Clarke Schmidt (right lat strain) will both come off the injured list to start the first two games in Chicago. Nestor Cortes will piggyback after either Gil or Schmidt, and then return to the rotation next week against the Boston Red Sox.

Cole (6-3), who struck out nine over six innings against Texas, said after the Yankees won 8-4 that the cramp didn’t seem like it was going away. While not really concerned, he didn’t feel it was the right situation “to keep trying to manipulate it out there.”

The right-hander said Tuesday that his routine before that game included applesauce, plenty of water and two electrolyte drinks.

“It got me to 82 pitches,” he said.

After beginning this season on the 60-day injured list because of nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow, Cole was warming up to pitch in the seventh inning for the first time. The right-hander, who turns 34 on Sunday, retired the last nine Rangers batters he faced.

UMPIRE: Umpire Nick Mahrley will miss a second week after after sustaining a concussion.

The 41-year-old was injured while working the plate during an Aug. 25 game between Colorado and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mahrley was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat in the fifth inning. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

After New York’s 10-3 win, Major League Baseball said Mahrley was diagnosed with a concussion. MLB said Tuesday he remains under evaluation and will be out through Sunday at least.

Mahrley made his major league debut on Aug. 3, 2017, and became a full-time member of the major league staff for the 2023 season.

