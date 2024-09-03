Bath residents and visitors can raise their glasses next month with a celebration of local brewing companies by Mainers.

Bath’s most prominent and only beer fest is approaching within the next two weeks and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Live music from local bluegrass legend Joe K. Walsh and Friends provides the ambiance for Pints on the Pier.

The beverage lineup includes purveyors from around Maine, such as Bath Ale Works, Sheepscot Valley Brewing, Flight Deck Brewing, Bissell Brothers, etc. Root Wild Kombucha and Three of Strong Spirits provide gluten-free canned cocktails. Food vendors dished out at the event include Black Salt, Lady Shuckers, Mr. Tuna, Plot Twist Pretzels, and Long Reach Kitchen and Catering.

The event is open to adults 21 and older; tickets are available through the Maine Maritime Museum. Only service animals are allowed on the historic shipyard, but all dogs are allowed on the south side of the campus.

Copy the Story Link