Nearly 52 years ago, my father, Gerald E. Talbot, took his place in the Maine House of Representatives as the state’s first-ever African American legislator. He entered those doors with courage, determination and a deep love for this state and its people.

His legacy guides me every day.

When he made history, I was 12 years old. I sat in the gallery with my sisters, watching with wide eyes and immense pride as he took his oath. Little did I imagine then that I would one day stand in his shoes, becoming the first Black Speaker of the House in Maine. Serving in this role for the past two years has not always been easy, but every day I looked up at that balcony where I once sat and remembered the importance of service.

My family’s story has always been about striving not just for ourselves, but for our neighbors and our community. My mother, Anita Cummings Talbot, worked alongside my father, and together our family dedicated our lives to improving the lives of those around us.

We lived paycheck to paycheck, like many of our neighbors. If we had a little extra, it wasn’t wasted because there was always someone else in the community who needed it. This is what I carry into my work in politics and policy: the idea that we must look out for one another and ensure no one is left behind.

As a proud ninth-generation Mainer, I want to say: This is what Maine looks like.

My story – our African American story, our laborer story, our community story – is woven into the fabric of this state. It is a thread in the larger story of Maine, and it will always be a part of who we are.

Now, we have the chance to make history again.

As of last month, Kamala Harris is officially our Democratic nominee for president, and her story is becoming part of our country’s narrative. A daughter of immigrants who grew up in a middle class household, a woman of color and a lifelong fighter for justice, her story is America’s story, and it’s a story that reflects our nation’s highest ideals.

When I was representing Maine at the Democratic National Convention, I was overwhelmed with emotion. There were tears, yes, but also joy. The deep, resounding joy that comes from rediscovering hope.

The passion and the energy that I saw not only in Chicago, but all across Maine and our country has been transformative. It has reignited the fire in me and, I’m sure, in many others, to fight harder for the future we all believe in.

Vice President Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are fighting for a future that will give everybody the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead.

There is real work that can be done to reduce grocery costs and take on corporate price gouging, to lower the costs of owning and renting a home, to bring down the costs of prescription drugs, and relieve medical debt for millions of Americans. And it will only happen with strong leadership both in Augusta and Washington, D.C.

This Nov. 5, we will again make history. We will do it the way we always have – with hard work, with community and with joy in our hearts.

We’ll gather in our churches and our grange halls, at concerts and fairs, rallies and suppers, and we will make sure that every eligible voter is registered and that they cast their vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We will harness the enthusiasm of this moment and carry it through to victory.

It was exactly what we did at our launch of Black Mainers for Harris Walz last week. This group creates a space for dialogue, organizing and action, where Black Mainers can engage directly with a campaign that values diversity, equity and justice.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s commitment to these ideals resonates with our communities, and by rallying behind them, we strengthen our collective voice in advocating for policies that advance racial and economic justice, health equity and opportunity for all.

If Donald Trump and JD Vance are elected, their plans will undermine Black communities by repealing the Affordable Care Act and ripping away health care from millions of Black Americans, continuing to divide the nation by encouraging white supremacy, and supporting policies that widen the racial wealth gap.

But it’s not just the top of the ticket that matters to our community. We need to continue building leadership at every level of government – leadership that looks like us, that understands our stories and that is committed to justice and equality.

As Vice President Harris said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.” I simply cannot wait for the day when she says those words as President Harris. And I, like everyone else at the convention and across the country, am ready to do everything in my power to make that a reality.

We are resilient, determined and united in our commitment to building a better future for this country.

Let’s get to work.

