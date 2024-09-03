SOCCER

U.S. players awaited word on whether Mario Pochettino was being hired as the American men’s soccer coach, uncertain as they prepared for friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

All 24 players on the roster trained Tuesday under interim coach Mikey Varas, a Gregg Berhalter assistant who will lead the team for the two matches. The U.S. Soccer Federation began negotiations with Pochettino three weeks ago and has not commented publicly on the search.

Berhalter was fired on July 10, a week after the Americans were eliminated in the first round of the Copa America. The new coach will have 21 months to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

Pochettino would become the U.S.’s 10th coach in a 14-year span, including four interim heads and Berhalter for two separate terms. Players try to quickly adjust when a new coach arrives.

The U.S. plays Canada on Saturday at Kansas City, Kansas, then faces New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati. The Americans have another pair of friendlies next month, against Panama on Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later in Guadalajara.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

FUNDRAISER: More tributes are pouring in from around the hockey community after the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew, who were killed last week by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes in their home state of New Jersey.

Jaromir Jagr posted a video on social media of Gaudreau assisting on his 766th and final goal in the league when they were teammates with the Calgary Flames in 2018.

Donations also continued to pile up to support Matthew’s widow, Madeline, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, due in December. A GoFundMe set up by Madeline’s sister, Holland Korbitz, and verified by the online fundraising company raised more than $550,000 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of current and former players from around the league, or their significant others, are listed among the more than 7,700 donors, including $3,000 from the family of New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and $2,013 from Matt Duchene of the Dallas Stars, for a total of $551,685 — well beyond the initial $30,000 goal.

Cliff Rucker, owner of the ECHL’s Worcester Railers HC for whom Matthew played two seasons from 2017-19, is listed as the top donor at $10,000.

Advertisement

NHL: Leon Draisaitl had a hard time picturing himself playing in the NHL wearing anything but an Edmonton Oilers jersey, and the result of that is a long-term commitment to the organization’s pursuit of the Stanley Cup as the highest-paid player in hockey.

Draisaitl signed an eight-year extension worth $112 million, a deal that gives him the top salary cap hit in NHL history at $14 million. The new contract, the second richest in total dollars in league history, begins with the 2025-26 season and runs through 2033.

• St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug is set to have ankle surgery and is expected to miss the 2024-25 season.

President and GM Doug Armstrong announced the prognosis. Krug was diagnosed earlier this summer with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, what the Blues called a cumulative result of a bone fracture earlier in his career.

The team said at the time he would attempt to rehab the injury for 6 to 8 weeks before resorting to season-ending surgery. The decision was made for Krug to have the operation after the nonsurgical rehabilitation did not solve the problem.

Now 33, Krug initially injured the ankle in 2018 during a preseason game while playing for Boston.

Advertisement

PWHL: The Professional Women’s Hockey League announced the hiring of AHL executive Melissa Caruso to take over as general manager of its Minnesota franchise and shore up a team that dealt with several crises in the weeks after winning the league’s inaugural championship.

From St. Paul, Minnesota, Caruso spent 15 years with the American Hockey League, including the past six as vice president of hockey operations and governance. She was responsible for overseeing the league’s schedule, player registry and bylaws, while working with the board of governors.

The long-awaited hiring comes as the PWHL prepares to open its second season in December.

Caruso replaces former U.S. Olympian Natalie Darwitz, who was removed by the league in June following a monthslong review and mere weeks after Minnesota clinched the Walter Cup in a decisive fifth game. Hefford did not reveal the findings of the league’s review, which included input from players, staff and team partners, in saying the feedback was clear a change was required.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Florida State fell out of The Associated Press college football poll after starting the season 0-2, becoming just the third team to go from preseason top-10 to unranked in the first regular-season poll since the rankings expanded to 25 in 1989.

Advertisement

Georgia remained No. 1, receiving 57 first-place votes after starting the season with a blowout of then-No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers hung on at No. 25.

Ohio State is No. 2 with five first-place votes. No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama each moved up a spot, putting three Southeastern Conference teams in the top four along with Georgia.

No. 5 Notre Dame jumped two spots after opening the season with a victory at then-No. 20 Texas A&M, which fell out of the rankings.

Florida State has been the early season’s major disappoint. The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion lost a Week 1 game in Dublin, Ireland, to ACC rival Georgia Tech and then dropped another league game Monday night at home to Boston College.

TENNIS

HALL OF FAME: Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the doubles team of brothers Mike and Bob Bryan are on the ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot.

The class will be announced in October and enshrinement weekend is set for Aug. 21-23, 2025.

Copy the Story Link