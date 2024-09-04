Saco pageant winner supports youth mental health

Free tech class offered at McArthur Library

A free tech class – Online Games – Finding & Playing Good Games for 55+ takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at McArthur Library at 270 Main St. in Biddeford.

Research has found that playing games online has benefits for mental health, such as improving memory, enhancing cognitive skills and helping focus. In this class participants will visit several great sites with a wide variety of fun games.

For more information, contact Joe Sanderson by email at jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org, by phone at 207-571-7210 or view the website digitalequitycenter.org/classes/class_location/mcarthur-library/.

Arundel Historical Society hosts 9th Annual Heritage Day

The Arundel Historical Society will be hosting the 9th Annual Heritage Day on Sept. 14 at the North Chapel Common, located at the junction of Limerick Road and Route 111 (Alfred Road). It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free parking and admission.

This annual event is a celebration of Arundel’s rural history and the people in Arundel’s past who made the town what it is. There will be a Reminisce Tent which will display historical items of interest relevant to the town’s history as well as the return of the Civil War 3rd Maine Infantry Co. A for those interested in Civil War history. New this year will be Colonial educators from Pemaquid Fort in period dress from the 1640s, with muskets, sharing knowledge of that period of time in America. The Maine Antique Power Association will display old steam engines and explain their uses in the Industrial Revolution as it moved forward.

The AHS will host a bake sale and hot dog stand and the Lobster Co. Seafood Truck will be serving the seafood. Demonstrations of spinning will be provided by the Southern Maine Guild of Spinners & Weavers and the Evergreen Quilters group will also be there. There will be music groups, pony rides and games for the children and some animals on display. Craftspeople and vendors will be in attendance as well as educational information which will be provided by displays and demonstrations.

This is a family friendly event and all are welcome. For more information, go to the AHS website, email info@arundelhistoricalsociety.org or call 283-9699.

Public breakfast on Sept. 15

A public breakfast to benefit Seeds of Hope will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at AMVETS Post 1 at 147 Alfred St. in Biddeford. Choose from a full menu. Every breakfast is made to order. People can eat in or take it to go. Seeds of Hope provides beds for the unhoused and more.

Donation aids in relocation, renovation of historic tea house

Norway Savings Bank donated $1,000 to help relocate the Indian Cellar Tea House in Hollis to the Saco River Theater campus. The tea house, built about 80 years ago, has served as a store, a restaurant, and even a canoe retail facility. Its rich history, includes being the subject of the classic Margaret Hammel Shea book, “Tavern in the Town,” but has fallen into disrepair, said Dana Packard, executive director of the theater in a release. The plan is to move the tea house to the theater campus, about a mile away, and renovate it to house prop storage, a costume shop and other uses in support of the theater.

Biddeford public schools continue free breakfast, lunch programs

All students may receive free breakfasts and lunches at JFK School, Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford Intermediate School, Biddeford Middle School and Biddeford High School. Household applications are not required to receive free meals this year but forms similar to applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information, such as Federal Title programs, according to a news release from the school department. The application requesting economic information supports many school programs, which helps reduce the local tax.

