There are so many more types of fish out there than most people know. And one of the most common ways of discovering some of the less typical fish is to pull one up on a line.

Recreational fishing is a big industry in Maine, where there are numerous waterways both salty and fresh that are home to a variety of species. Many of these species even overlap their habitats, spending part of their life in fresh water and part in salty. These are collectively called sea-run fish. They include everything from shad and salmon to eel, herring, trout and even sturgeon. There’s a whole separate set of regulations and information for striped bass, one of the most popular targets of sportfishermen in Maine.

I recently was reminded of this impressive variety when I came across a flier produced by the Maine Department of Marine Resources (Maine DMR) that includes the types of fish as well as the rules you have to follow if you want to catch them. These information sheets are produced every spring in advance of the busiest fishing season. The most important thing to know is not the types of fish, but that you must register with the DMR as a saltwater angler.

Like many fisheries, both recreational and commercial, you are required to have a fishing license so that the state can keep track of how many people are out there fishing in an effort to ensure the sustainability of that population. Unlike a commercial fishing license, however, a recreational license is cheap and easy to obtain. All it takes is a simple online application and the payment of the hefty $1 fee. This can be done easily at maine.gov/dmr/fisheries/recreational/licenses-registry/saltwater-recreational-fishing-registry-license. Or, you may find out that you are exempt for a number of reasons, including if you are under 16 years old, hold a commercial fishing license, are fishing as a passenger on a charter boat, or are a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians or the Aroostook Band of Micmacs. There are a few more exemptions as well, all of which can be found on the registry’s webpage.

Aside from making oneself legal, another reason to go to the recreational fishing section of the DMR’s website, is to learn more about where different species live and where you can access the water to try to catch them. There are two major parts to the “Maine Saltwater Anglers Guide” — the “Know Your Catch” section, which has a description and photos of 36 different types of fish, and the “Where to Fish Along Maine’s Coast” section, which has several maplets featuring segments of the coast from South to North. There are lists under each section that detail boat launches and shoreside access points. In addition, there are links to sites with information about tides and weather along the coast and also to places where you can learn more about boating safety and navigation.

If you want to go above and beyond the requirements, there are also opportunities to participate in data collection. The “Volunteer Angler Logbook (VAL) program. Through this program, anglers record the size and number of different types of species they catch. It’s helpful to managers to understand the age distribution of the fish that are out there so that they can better manage for the future. This program includes all fish species caught recreationally, but focuses particularly on striped bass because they are the most popular catch. This is the case not just for Maine, but also for several other states along the northeast coast. For that reason, the Maine DMR coordinates with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), the body that regulates fisheries on a regional level that frequently travel across state lines, to share data.

Regardless of whether you are an angler, the DMR’s website is a great place to learn more about the variety of fish that are native to Maine waters. And if you do like to fish, it is an incredible resource for information about how and where to get down to or out on the water to try your luck.

Susan Olcott is the director of operations at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

