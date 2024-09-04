Damariscotta’s Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina was devastated by flames on Labor Day weekend.

The waterfront business was more than just a spot to grab a lobster on the dock, listen to music, and watch the sunset. As Larry Sidelinger, president of the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce, said, “It was our jewel.”

For him and many others, it was a place where generations of memories were made — where memorabilia hung on the walls, and barstools held secrets that would never be shared.

“As true Mainers, we care for each other,” said Sidelinger. “If something happens to your neighbor, you bring them dinner. If someone’s business burns down, you rally behind them.”

Sidelinger recalls waking up on Sept. 1 to find people gathered in the parking lot with tears in their eyes. Together, they watched as firefighters watered down Schooner Landing’s charred remains.

Soon after, the Chamber of Commerce contacted its 200-plus members. On Tuesday the Chamber met with owner Schooner Landing owner Scott Folsom to discuss organizing a Schoonerfest on Sept. 29, similar to the Pemaquid Oyster Festival, to kickstart a recovery fund. The business was insured.

After the consecutive January storms earlier this year, the Chamber launched the Midcoast Strong Recovery Fund to support affected community members. Given Schooner Landing’s significance to the town, the group is considering a similar initiative.

“The possibility of the business having a second life is what keeps many afloat,” said Sidelinger. He’s already mobilized a job bank so Folsom’s 49 employees can continue getting paychecks.

“The community’s willingness to show support in the face of tragedy is one of the things that makes our small town so special,” said Andrew Dorr, Damariscotta Town Manager. “We will work with the property owner on the next steps and help as much as possible when he is ready.”

Locals may not have to wait too long. After standing in shock, watching his business crumble, Folsom went home, slept for 10 hours and awoke to hundreds of texts and Facebook messages encouraging him to keep moving.

He regards Schooner Landing as a “community asset.” It meant a lot to him personally — it was where he met his wife, and his daughter met her husband. t

“It felt like losing a family member,” said Folsom. “But we all feel that way. There were people I hadn’t seen in 10 years who came out to the parking lot during the fire to offer support. We’re a tight-knit town; that’s why businesses flourish, and I have faith we’ll rebuild stronger than ever.”

Unbeknownst to what would become of the restaurant, the staff planned to close for the holiday and go on a boating trip. In need of healing, Folsom said they still went, using the time on the water to reflect on recent hardships—how the business was impacted in recent years by the death of co-owner Charlie Herrick in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Underway, they decided on their next steps.

The property was insured. Folsom plans to rebuild on the same site, ensuring the new structure keeps its historic charm, is weatherized, and is high enough to account for rising sea levels – “the goal is to remain for generations of diners to come.”

A restaurant on the same site burned down on Feb. 1, 1993. That was owned by Randy Duncan and his wife, Kathy.

“It’s weird to have the same thing happen twice,” said Folsom. “Sheesh, a sprinkler system for the new place seems right. There will be a state-of-the-art alarm system – something to stop history from repeating itself.”

Despite the burnt structure, some infrastructure remains. The dock and outside bar are fully intact, as is the parking lot, making it easy for the crew to hook up power and throw a community benefit later in the month. Folsom hopes to host a “celebration of life” of sorts, an event with local bands and food trucks, as a way for people to mourn the loss of the old Schooner, share stories and then talk about the future.

“At this point, the ‘why’ doesn’t matter to me,” said Folsom. “The ‘where we go from here’ does.”

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is still investigating the cause of the blaze. However, a call for public assistance has been released. Those with photographs or videos of the fire or the time leading up to it are asked to contact the Department of Public Safety Regional Communications Center at (207) 634-7076 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (207) 882-7332.

