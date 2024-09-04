This is in response to Jim Fossel’s Sunday, Aug. 11 column, “‘Weird’ isn’t a pejorative term.”

Weird?

Jim Fossel is more concerned with Democrats using the word “weird” to describe Trump and Vance than he is the everyday rhetoric that resonates from Trump.

I’ve read enough of Mr. Fossel’s writing to understand that he is a staunch conservative. He writes that “Joe Biden’s judgment is always in doubt and his latest selection of Kamala Harris to replace him on the Democratic ticket is the latest example.” This, in my opinion, is categorically not true. I read articles written by individuals from both sides of the aisle in order to see the whole picture. I believe writers should try to stay away from painting themselves into a corner, as it results in the total bias of one side and loses credibility. Mr. Fossel failed to be credible.

Dan Arseneault

Sanford

