Imagine if South Portland collaborated with a land conservation organization and fundraised enough money to purchase the 30-acre property known as Yard South. Imagine if the current owners, Jennifer Packard and David Packard, accepted a competitive offer from the community at large, to preserve this waterfront jewel for generations to come. How much would we need to raise to make a fair offer?

Imagine adding harbor waterfront access to South Portland’s shores. It is already zoned for commercial use so fishermen, seaweed farmers, boat builders and other independent maritime businesses could have water access. Imagine adding a community boating center, resident small boat storage racks, ample docks for keel boat-tie ups, and affordable public slips for residents’ access. And while we are at it, imagine a botanical garden, walking paths, biking trails and a ferry to shuttle people and bicycles across the harbor.

The land, contaminated from years of shipyard use, will leach with the sea rise and surge. High-rise condos, built on in-fill, will sink with sea rise. City taxpayers and utility customers will shoulder the burden of infrastructure costs.

We need more housing – but whatever we build will not be enough. Our Maine Mall area is already zoned for high-rise residences and has infrastructure in place for more. We’re starting to build (accessory dwelling units) in all South Portland neighborhoods. We need to add open spaces and waterfront access.

Please write and dissuade City Councilors from rezoning Yard South. The City Council, not resident voters, have the final decision power on this issue. Ask them to pursue an alternative with the Packards that provides South Portland with waterfront access for generations to come and prevents building residences in a flood zone. For more info, visit “No Yard South” on Facebook. Thank you.

Pamela Thomas

South Portland

