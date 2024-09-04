Nomination papers in Cape Elizabeth for Town Council and school board must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office and verified by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

The seats of Town Councilors Tim Reiniger, Jeremy Gabrielson and Susan Gillis are up for grabs, and the seats of Heather Altenburg, Kathleen Curr-Sparks and Elizabeth Scifres will be open on the school board.

Information on who has taken out nomination papers and the date they have been verified can be seen on the town’s website, capeelizabeth.com.

Copy the Story Link