MADISON – Gloria F. Ross, 88, passed away in Madison, on Friday, August 30, 2024, from Dementia. She was born on Dec. 21, 1935, to Lester D. Fields and Bernice N. (Kimball) Fields. Gloria was raised in Waterboro, Maine with her brother, Philip. She attended Waterboro Schools and graduated from Sanford High School in 1954.

﻿Gloria was blessed with four daughters, Nancy, Brenda, Barbara, and Patricia. She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and an extraordinary great-grandmother. Gody, as she was fondly called, was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, especially her partner in crime, beloved great-granddaughter Rylee. Gloria worked as a bus driver for many years, finishing her driving career with York County Community Action for several years where she was loved by many.

﻿She had an affinity with sports and was a foul shooting basketball champ. She coached softball and successfully led her team to a championship. She had a love for nature and found joy in camping trips, fishing, agricultural fairs, and walking on the beach. Gloria was a life-long member of the Waterboro Grange, York Pomona Grange, Maine State Grange, National Grange, and Eastern Star.

﻿Above all, Gloria was a hard worker who was known for her kindheartedness, generosity, wit, compassion, honesty, and great sense of humor. She was an incredible person and all that had the opportunity to know her were very fortunate. Gloria will be greatly missed.

﻿Gloria is survived by her children, Brenda Dyer, Barbara Tremblay and husband Donald, Patricia Brown and husband Peter; grandchildren, Leeann O’Neill and husband Justin, Nathan Cortright, Elissa Walton and husband Matthew, Katelyn Morris and husband Daryn; great-granddaughter, Rylee Lovejoy; brother, Philip Fields and wife Donna; several nieces and nephews; and bonus daughter, Susan Hine. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, and daughter Nancy Cortright.

﻿The family would like to give sincere thanks to Ashely Hill, FNP and her team at Redington Farview General Hospital for their compassionate care of Gloria, along with Andwell Hospice for their exceptional attentiveness to Gloria’s needs and care. In addition, her special caregivers, Karen, Amy, Monica, Piper, Tiffany, Beth, Christy, Syrina, and Lexie for their warm-hearted care of GG. Last but certainly not least, Chef Jenny for her thoughtfulness and kindness to Gloria.

﻿Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel at Autumn Green, 47 Oak Street, Alfred, Maine 04002. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Waterboro, 31 West Road, Waterboro, Maine 04087.

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Gloria’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations to be considered in her memory to the:

Waterborough

Historical Society

P.O. Box 498

North Waterboro, ME 04061

