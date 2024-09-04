Woodward, Linda Joyce Pratt 78, of Old Orchard Beach, August 30. Celebration, 2 – 5 p.m., Sept. 6, Willows Pizza and Restaurant, South Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Woodward, Linda Joyce Pratt 78, of Old Orchard Beach, August 30. Celebration, 2 - 5 p.m., Sept. 6, Willows Pizza and ...
Woodward, Linda Joyce Pratt 78, of Old Orchard Beach, August 30. Celebration, 2 – 5 p.m., Sept. 6, Willows Pizza and Restaurant, South Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.