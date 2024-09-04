Ellis, Rev. John P. 79, of Portland, August 26. Memorial service, Sept. 7, 1 p.m., Second Congregational Church, Norway. Arrangements by Chandler Funeral Home.
Ellis, Rev. John P. 79, of Portland, August 26. Memorial service, Sept. 7, 1 p.m., Second Congregational Church, Norway. Arrangements by Chandler Funeral Home.
