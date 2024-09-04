Thanks for the help! This group of incoming first-years from Bowdoin College stopped by the People Plus Center for a service project last week and helped with building new furniture for expanded programming at the Center. They even had a race to see who could finish a chair first! As a partner with the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College, People Plus and the Brunswick Area Teen Center have been the recipients of both volunteer service hours and general funding. It was exciting to meet the incoming freshmen and partner with them on a service project! Good luck in school this year! For more information on People Plus, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus
