River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for its upcoming juried show, “Artist’s Choice.” Submissions are now open until 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. This show is open to members and nonmembers alike.

The juror for the show will be artist Alice Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick earned her BFA from Colby College and maintains a studio at her home in Pownal.

“I am drawn to quiet places that reveal more about the human spirit by their emptiness than those that bustle with human activity,” Kirkpatrick said in a prepared release. “I’m inspired by light and the power it holds to move us, whether inside our own private spaces or out in the world.”

“Artist’s Choice” is open to all media, including painting, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media. Artists may enter two pieces with a size limit of 24 inches (in any direction), including frame. Or artists may enter one larger piece with a size limit of 50 inches, including frame.

Entry forms are available at the gallery or may be downloaded from the website at riverartsme.org. For members, the entry fee is $15 and for nonmembers it is $30. Artwork must be delivered in person to the gallery for submission.

“Artist’s Choice” will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 9. The opening reception will be from 2 -4 p.m. on Sept. 28. The gallery is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit River Arts’ website or call 563-6868.

