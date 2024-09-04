The Maine Department of Transportation will continue its work in South Portland this month with paving projects on Broadway, Casco Bay Bridge, Ocean Street, Evans Street and Running Hill Road.

The city is also conducting some paving projects on local roads.

Casco Bay Bridge is expected to be paved the week of Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, paving is not the only work they’ll be doing on the bridge that links South Portland and Portland.

According to a public notice posted on the city’s website, MDOT will “adjust structures, reset curbs, put in new ADA tactile plates and landings, crack seal all the bad spots, replace and raise electric pull boxes,” and other work.

The state is covering the entirety of the project’s cost and the city is not involved in any of the work being done. MDOT aims to complete work by mid-October.

