Rockland Public Library invites local community members to share their artistic talents in its Tiny Art Show. The library is seeking submissions from artists ages 14 years and older. Participants can pick up a tiny art kit from Sept. 9-25 (or while supplies last).
Participants can choose a painting kit that includes a 3-by-3-inch canvas and easel, acrylic paints and brushes, or sculpture kit with air-dry clay, brushes and acrylic paints. Adding to the provided supplies is encouraged as long as everything fits on the tiny canvas and the sculpture doesn’t get too big.
Finished pieces must be returned to the library by Sept. 28 to be part of the exhibit. The show will run through the month of October in the display cases at the library. After the show, art pieces will be returned to artists who request them.
For more information, contact Patricia King at 594-0310 or email pking@rocklandmaine.gov. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St.
