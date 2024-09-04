South Portland is hosting three question-and-answer sessions with the public on the city’s recent reassessment.

One was held Sept. 4. Others will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Questions can be emailed in advance to Tracy London, the assistant to the assessor, at tlondon@southportland.org. The assessing office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the reassessment, go to the Tax Bill FAQ page on the city’s website, southportland.gov.

Copy the Story Link