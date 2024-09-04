PARALYMPICS

Clara Brown, the cyclist who grew up in Falmouth and now lives in Cumberland, placed eighth in the women’s C1-3 individual time trials at the Paris Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

Brown covered the 14.1-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 58 seconds. Maike Hausberger of Germany won the gold medal in 21:30.45.

Brown, making her second trip to the Paralympics, will compete again on Saturday in the four-lap, 56.8 kilometer C1-3 road race.

In other cycling news, Tandem cyclists Hannah Chadwick, who is blind, and her pilot, Skyler Samuelson Espinoza of Freeport, placed sixth in the 3,000-meter individual pursuit on Sunday, the same position they occupied earlier in the Paris Games in the 1,000-meter time trial.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

NBA: Memphis forward GG Jackson II had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and the Grizzlies said Jackson’s status will be re-evaluated in three months.

The Grizzlies updated Jackson’s status for an injury they first announced Aug. 30. Jackson hurt his foot on a layup playing basketball in Texas last week.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: LSU running back John Emery has a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will sideline him for the rest of what is his sixth season with the No. 18 Tigers, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because LSU has not announced the injury, which occurred during practice in Baton Rouge on Tuesday and was first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Emery, whose career has been marked by absences caused either by injuries or academic ineligibility, was LSU’s most productive running back in the Tigers’ season-opening, 27-20 loss to Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday night. He rushed for 61 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard burst down the middle of the field in the third quarter.

Advertisement

He also had a 10-yard reception.

SOCCER

AWARDS: Lionel Messi may be considered by many as the greatest soccer player of all time, but the Argentina star was omitted from the list of nominations to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award — the sport’s most prized individual honor.

The record eight-time winner and holder of the trophy did not feature in a list of 30 players in the running for the award, which will be presented Oct. 28.

Also excluded was Messi’s great rival, five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the first time since 2003 that neither player made the list.

Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are among the names nominated.

Copy the Story Link