Brunswick’s local square dance club is offering two free lessons in Brunswick this September. Explore this fun social activity from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and 17, at St. Charles Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

This modern square dancing moves to the oldies. Participants don’t need any special clothing and will do 5,000 steps in just two hours.

A six-week introductory class will be offered after the free lessons, starting on Sept. 24 for $35.

If you belong to a Medicare Advantage plan, square dancing is a reimbursable fitness activity, so you can have the six-week class fee and subsequent lessons reimbursed. With consistent attendance, in about 30 weeks of lessons, participants could master enough different steps to dance at any mainstream square dance.

The SAGE Square and Round Dancing Club was founded as a way to build local friendships quickly among the transient personnel at the Topsham SAGE military base. More than 50 years after that base closed, SAGE is still having fun dancing together.

Call or text Irene Coon at 615-595 with any questions.

