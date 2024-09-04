The South Portland Public Library will host several events next week, including Conversation with a Cop, a book discussion and nature stories at the main library.

A 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern will visit for the afternoon to converse with attendees and answer questions they may have.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Maine author Monica Wood will discuss her novel, “How to Read a Book.”

Nature Story Time with Park Ranger Sydney Raftery will take place Friday, Sept. 13. She hosts a monthly program with animal stories, activities and crafts. The Friday event will be split in two with a program for children ages 2-5 beginning at 10:30 a.m. and one for ages 5 and older beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Future Nature Story Times are scheduled for Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. For more information on events at the library, go to southportlandlibrary.com.

