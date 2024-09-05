Bath Iron Works, the Midcoast’s largest employer, is partnering with the local YMCA to boost the number of daycare slots in the area.

BIW officials said a shortage of local daycare options has been a significant barrier in recruiting workers with children.

The YMCA has purchased a property at 6 Farley Road in Brunswick, previously owned by Martin’s Point Health Care, to renovate into a 10-classroom childhood education center, according to a Bath Area Family YMCA news release.

“Our current and future shipbuilders need access to quality childcare that meets their work schedules,” said BIW President Charles F. Krugh. “Working with the Navy and our congressional delegation to address this critical need will support the nation’s defense and help Maine workers embark on meaningful and rewarding careers. Without our investment, this additional childcare capacity would have been much more difficult to achieve.”

Shipyard officials declined to reveal Thursday how much they’re investing in the project, but did say it’s a “multi-million dollar project with investment from BIW, the Bath Area Family YMCA and the U.S. Navy.”

The existing building will be renovated to create 10 up-to-date classrooms customized for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Spaces will initially be filled with eligible dependents of shipyard workers. Those not used by children of BIW employees will be made available to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most of the 150 slots will be available at the renovated education center, while 30 will open up at the YMCA in Bath.

“Childcare programs like ours are a critical component of our state’s infrastructure to support working parents and our economy,” said Rob Gray, CEO of the Bath Area Family YMCA. “We’re grateful for Bath Iron Works’ investment in our Y and for enabling us to expand our capacity to offer quality childcare in the community.”

