Parade video available

Buxton’s annual Community Day Parade on Aug. 17 can be viewed at youtu.be/mjeauZhrftU.

Town Clerk John Myers, parade organizer, said the video is “compliments of the staff at Saco River Community Television.”

Historical society to meet

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will kick off its fall program meetings at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at its headquarters and museum, 100 Main St., Buxton.

The September discussion program will be about immigrant groups.

The society is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays or by special appointment. Contact the society by emailing BHHS@buxtonhollishistorical.org or calling 929-1684.

