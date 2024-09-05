Parade video available
Buxton’s annual Community Day Parade on Aug. 17 can be viewed at youtu.be/mjeauZhrftU.
Town Clerk John Myers, parade organizer, said the video is “compliments of the staff at Saco River Community Television.”
Historical society to meet
The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will kick off its fall program meetings at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at its headquarters and museum, 100 Main St., Buxton.
The September discussion program will be about immigrant groups.
The society is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays or by special appointment. Contact the society by emailing BHHS@buxtonhollishistorical.org or calling 929-1684.
