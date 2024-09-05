COBURN GORE TOWNSHIP — The U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday that it has awarded a nearly $15.5 million contract to a New York company for architecture and engineering services for the modernization of the international border crossing between Maine and Canada.

Dattner Architects will provide concept, design development and construction documents, as well as construction administration support, Paul Hughes, regional public services officer for New England, wrote in a news release.

The port of entry is in an isolated setting along Route 27 about 20 miles northwest of Eustis in northern Franklin County. It was constructed in 1932, according to information on the GSA website. It includes a main building and two residences that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the website.

The multimillion dollar project will assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Customs and Border Protection to carry out its mission at the international border crossing between Coburn Gore and Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn, Quebec, according to the GSA.

The entire project is estimated to cost up to $95 million. GSA’s goals include providing a long-lasting and durable port which is sustainable and climate resilient, with low maintenance and operating costs, according to Hughes’ statement.

The facility “will strengthen supply chains, improve operational capabilities and facility infrastructure, spur economic growth, and bolster the country’s security,” according to a previous news statement.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $3.4 billion for GSA to build and modernize land ports of entry on the country’s northern and southern borders.

GSA officials held a second public meeting June 24 to gather more input on the project. The administration announced then that it is expanding its search for more property for the station.

In March, the administration awarded a nearly $1.5 million contract to Jacobs Technology Inc. of Tennessee for construction management services for the project.

