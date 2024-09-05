Cam Beal, senior, Brunswick, quarterback/defensive back: Beal knows there will be a slight adjustment going back to 11-man football, but as the first-team all-Campbell Conference quarterback says, it’s still football. The 5-foot-11 right-hander has the ability to throw deep or use his legs for the first down, accounting for 40 total touchdowns in Brunswick’s 6-4 season in eight-man.

Dash Farrell, senior, Mt. Ararat, running back/linebacker: The only times Farrell won’t see the field is during halftime. The all-around player (also a long snapper) will be a contender for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, exemplified by last year’s performance against Brunswick (346 yards, 7 TD and 18 tackles).

Trevor Gerrish, senior, Brunswick, wide receiver/tight end: Gerrish suffered a knee injury during the offseason, but the 6-foot-5 receiver is back to playing shape. The Dragons’ No. 1 target caught 67 passes for over 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns last season on his way to Campbell Conference first-team honors.

Nick Heaberlin, junior, Morse, running back/linebacker: The Shipbuilders are a young squad on both offense and defense, but Heaberlin will be relied on heavily for both in terms of starting and stopping the run.

Kaiden Lavalley, senior, Lisbon, offensive lineman: At 5-foot-10, 245 lbs, the 2023 second-team all-Campbell Conference player will be the anchor of the interior offensive line and look to improve upon a 2-7 season.

Jackson Murray, senior, Morse, running back/defensive back: With Heaberlin, Murray will be one of the main offensive workhorses out of the backfield for Morse. Head coach Jason Darling says he hasn’t had many players as quick as the senior.

Teddy Peters, senior, Freeport, quarterback/defensive back: The dual-threat Peters returns under center for the Falcons, who are looking to improve on last year’s 3-7 season. Peters was named to the Class D Campbell Conference first-team after his first full year at quarterback.

Adrian Reyes, junior, Mt. Ararat, offensive/defensive line: An all-conference offensive lineman as a freshman, Reyes was not on Mt. Ararat’s eight-man team in 2023 after moving out of the district. Now back in Maine again, Reyes will provide Farrell and the rest of the Eagles’ offense a kickstart at the line.

Liam Scholl, senior, Brunswick, running back/defensive back: Opposing defenses focused on stopping the Beal-Gerrish connection shouldn’t avert their attention from the backfield, where Scholl will be both running and catching passes. Scholl scored nine times and was named a second-team all-star last season.

David Ulrickson, senior, Freeport, wide receiver/linebacker: Ulrickson will be one of Peters’ main receiving targets, but he also provides great support as a linebacker. The Freeport two-way player was named to both Campbell Conference first-teams last year.

