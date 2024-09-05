After Labor Day, hundreds of students filled the halls at Georgetown Central School, signaling the end of summer recess.

While teachers and families have been counting on the return to normalcy, for the kids, that means no more beach days during the week. To make the adjustment more exciting, the old school bell was given a new metal frame, making it sturdier and more apt to be rung by a “deserving student” — or at least that’s the incentive that principal Katelyn Miller promised.

On Aug. 30, four Modern Edge Metal Fabrication workers replaced the decaying wooden frame without charging for materials or labor.

“When asked how much it’d cost, I mulled things over,” said Luke Winne, owner of Modern Edge Metal Fab. “I thought it’d be a great way to give back to the community by doing the job for free. I went to Georgetown Central, and now my younger kids do. It’s a small town, but people’s generosity keeps it strong.”

The 1,000-pound fog bell, originally from Perkins Island Lighthouse (Perkins Island Light Station at the time), was long displayed at the Maine Lighthouse Museum in Rockland. In 1972, the town Select Board petitioned its return to be placed in front of Georgetown Central School as a reminder of the community’s maritime history.

Much to Miller’s surprise, Sarah Kulis, a pre-K education technician, shared that her father used his lobster boat to transport the bell down the coast.

Advertisement

“The bell symbolizes our community,” Miller said. “One of our employees’ dads brought the bell home, and a former student helped repair the frame that holds it. That demonstrates the nature of this community — it takes care of its own.”

According to Miller, it’s just one of the many ways locals show generosity. The Georgetown Island Education Fund provides the school with two $2,000 grants yearly — the Ross Cohen grant for outdoor learning opportunities and the Wilbur Arts grant to bring artists and authors to the school for presentations.

GIEF extended an additional $5,000 grant to hire an after-school enrichment coordinator this year. Once a program is decided, the funding will be allocated based on the student’s interests, such as archery, outdoor survival or sewing.

In the past, Terry Ionta, the school custodian, has let the kids ring the bell on special occasions. Now that it’s safer to do so, Miller plans to have those who are “responsible and respectful” ring the bell to start each day.

Digging through old documents, she found a memo addressed to the Select Board’s office. It read, “Any elementary mischief makers could probably be employed to maintain a shine, as the bell is made of brass.”

“It’s funny how things change over time,” said Miller, laughing at the irony. “Back in the day, it was used as a form of punishment, shining the bell, but today, ringing it will be used as a tool for positive reinforcement.”

Copy the Story Link