“It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got that swing.” Title of an old popular song.

It could be the theme song of this year’s presidential election. And it may be the key to a big win for Vice President Kamala Harris, not the expected close election. Instead of barely scraping by, as the pundits and polls now forecast, she could win by a convincingly large margin.

We are constantly reminded that in a few states, a few votes could determine the result. Because the outcome could go either way, that makes them swing states, while the results in all others are considered to be locked in.

But the election across the country may depend on the changing preferences of key groups of voters. Swing voters could have an effect in many states beyond the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Who are these groups? Voters over 65, disaffected Republicans, Latinos, Asians and rural residents. And the biggest group – women.

Beyond these groups are those whose leanings are known, and the question is if they will turn out to vote and have unimpeded access to the ballot box. They are Blacks and young people.

As I’ve repeatedly noted, the so-called suburban women with a post-high school education have become a major voting force. They outnumber the blue-collar men having no education beyond high school.

Not only do they outnumber the supposed Trump core, but they vote at a higher rate. They are reported to be better motivated in this election because of the abortion issue. And they are becoming a separately identified and independent-minded political force.

Older voters have traditionally been Republican supporters, but they have become almost evenly divided between the two presidential candidates. They show up to vote at a higher rate than any other age group, so this shift could move active voters from one camp to another. The same trend may be true for rural voters.

Clearly, Trump forces have taken control of the GOP from traditional economic conservatives. While many Republicans will remain faithful to the ticket, others are now in play. Will they hold their noses and vote for Harris or will they stay home?

Their leader is likely to be Liz Cheney, the former Wyoming GOP member of Congress. While she was soundly defeated in the party primary by a Trump backer, she retained a share of her state’s Republican voters. If she speaks out against Trump, as expected, millions of disaffected Republicans across the country might follow her lead.

Latino and Asian voters are not expected to depart from their usual voting patterns. Much support will remain with Trump. But to the extent that their support is loosened, possibly because they are uncomfortable with his style, they weaken his chances. Given that he has likely hit his maximum level of support, he cannot afford such defections.

Black voters had been reported as lacking enthusiasm for President Biden, leading to a reduced turnout and some even turning to Trump. Their loss was a major problem for Biden. But Harris, firmly recognized as a Black, despite Trump having tried to create doubt, can bring them back.

The constitutional amendment allowing voting at age 18 has been a disappointment as many young people have remained aloof from politics. But issues ranging from abortion to Gaza appear to be creating a wave of new registrations among the youth. The Democrats think they stand to gain from first-time voters.

These swing voters may not only be a factor in the seven swing states, but are likely to appear to some extent in almost all states. That may mean that states rated as solidly in the Republican camp could move closer to being in play.

Florida, once a toss-up state, has been thought to be a win for Trump. Texas, seeming to be firmly under Republican domination, has been seen as a sure thing for him. Neither now appears likely to disappoint him. But the gap between Trump and Harris has narrowed to the point where both, with a total of 70 electoral votes, have lost their certainty for Trump.

The campaign is far from over. Trump could win half of the swing states. He could try to slug it out in Pennsylvania, a state critically important for Harris. And, of course, there could be major, unforeseen events that can radically change the election outlook.

But if the swing voters turn out to make a difference across the country with the shift not limited to the swing states, Harris could gain a major victory. Her momentum matters.

Not only would such a win give her a clear mandate, but it would undermine any disruptive Trump “Stop the Steal” effort and promote an orderly transition.

Close election? Don’t count on it.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

