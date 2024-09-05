Babb’s Bridge history

Gorham Historical Society will have a program about Babb’s Bridge when it meets at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at its headquarters in the Mosher Barn at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm, at 28 Cherry Hill Road.

The present-day, replica bridge was damaged Aug. 23 when a dump truck, too heavy for the bridge, fell through the deck and fell into the Presumpscot River. The bridge opened in 1976 after the original was destroyed by arson.

Free art show and fair

Gorham Village Alliance will host its annual Art on South show and fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the green at 42 South St. and Preble Street Common.

Local artists displaying their works will include Tim Sposato, Jim Kucheman and Sarah Coughlin.

Artwork on display will include paintings, photography, pottery and fiber arts.

Triad to meet

The Gorham, Westbrook, Windham Triad will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the training room at Gorham Fire Department, 270 Main St.

Speakers from ITNPortland and the Regional Transportation System will talk about transportation options and their services.

The Triad is a collaboration of residents, law enforcement and businesses promoting the safety and well-being of senior citizens.

Blood donation drive

Cressey Road Christian Church, at 81 Cressey Road, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org/give or call 1-800-733-2767.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 4, 1974, that Donald Doyle, director of elementary education, announced plans for the year that included more physical education, music and art.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 28 that the U.S. public debt was $35,269,696,270,863.86.

