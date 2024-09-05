In recent days, our community has faced a significant environmental challenge following the accidental release of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) at Brunswick Executive Airport (BXM). As we navigate this incident, it is essential to provide accurate information about what occurred and to recognize the incredible efforts of those who responded swiftly and effectively to mitigate potential harm.

AFFF, commonly used for fire suppression, contains chemicals that can be hazardous to both human health and the environment if not managed properly. On Aug. 19, a substantial release of AFFF occurred in a hangar at BXM, raising immediate concerns about potential contamination of local water sources and the surrounding ecosystem.

It’s important to note that MRRA and the Town of Brunswick have been working together to find a replacement chemical that is more environmentally friendly yet meets the firefighting standards established by National Fire Protection Association. Additionally, the Navy was scheduled to remove the foam in Hangar 4 on Sept. 16 to meet a Navy requirement to remove all AFFF from their facilities.

Thanks to the prompt and coordinated response of multiple agencies, including the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Town of Brunswick, Clean Harbors and Republic Services, the situation was rapidly addressed and is now under control.

Here are the facts that we have at the time of the writing of this editorial. On Monday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 a.m., a fault in the fire-fighting foam system triggered an accidental release of 1,450 gallons of AFFF mixed with approximately 50,000 gallons of water. Notice of the alarm was received by the Town of Brunswick and Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority. There were no people in the hangar at the time of the release and there were three planes in the hangar. The DEP was called by 6:30 a.m. and was on-site by 7:45 a.m. The assessment of the situation started immediately and continued throughout the day. Notice of the release was put on MRRA’s website around 11 a.m. and an update was made at 4:30 p.m. that same day to share updated information. Clean Harbors was called early in the morning and had crews in place by 12:30 p.m. on Monday to start the clean-up effort. Additional personnel were brought in from Republic Services on Wednesday, Aug. 21, to help with the cleanup. On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard arrived on-site to join the DEP in setting up an Incident Command System naming the United Command members as representatives from DEP, MRRA, Town of Brunswick and U.S. Coast Guard.

Operations were laid out for cleanup of the hangar, the three affected planes, TechPlace affected industrial spaces, hangar office spaces, stormwater drains and stormwater retention ponds. Testing schedules were developed and are being implemented.

At the time of the writing of this editorial, the hangar has been decontaminated, the planes have been decontaminated, TechPlace industrial spaces have been decontaminated, stormwater drains have been jetted, and all wash water from these activities has been collected and stored in frac tanks until the time comes to properly dispose of them.

To better understand the team effort, following are the roles of the Unified Command and contracted cleanup team:

Maine DEP acted as the lead state agency, quickly deploying a specialized team to assess the environmental impact and ensure that the cleanup was conducted according to the highest-known safety measures. Their expertise was crucial in evaluating the immediate risks and coordinating the emergency cleanup efforts.

The EPA provided essential guidance and oversight, ensuring that federal environmental regulations were upheld throughout the response. Their involvement underscores the importance of federal and state collaboration in addressing incidents that have the potential to affect not only our local community but also the broader region.

The U.S. Coast Guard played a critical role in implementing the Incident Command System and providing the much-needed manpower to staff operations associated with the emergency cleanup effort. Their swift action helped with the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency effort.

Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority communicated with tenants of Hangar 4 and TechPlace to guide the cleanup process and provide information to the Landing community and public as it became available. The MRRA team worked with Clean Harbors and Republic Services to provide access to areas affected by the release.

The Town of Brunswick demonstrated leadership in ensuring that public safety remained the top priority.

As we move forward, the stormwater ponds will be monitored and tested to ensure that any long-term effects are identified and addressed. We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who responded so effectively to this incident, exemplifying the best of what can be achieved through cooperation and dedication to public service.

To the teams from the Maine DEP, EPA, U.S. Coast Guard, the Town of Brunswick, Clean Harbors and Republic Services: Thank you for your hard work, your expertise and your commitment to protecting our community. Your efforts have made a significant difference in mitigating what could have been a far more severe environmental incident.

In moments like these, we are reminded of the importance of preparedness and the power of collaboration. Together, we can ensure that Brunswick remains a safe and vibrant place for generations to come.

Kristine Logan is the executive director at Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority.

