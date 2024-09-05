There was no clarity offered on Thursday for Cincinnati star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was listed as a limited participant for a second straight practice even though he does not have an injury designation.

The Bengals host the Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Chase ended his contract “hold in” and practiced for the first time on Aug. 25. He is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Bengals already have exercised a fully guaranteed $21.8 million fifth-year option for 2025.

Chase is seeking to become the latest receiver to cash in with a megadeal, after Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota set the top of the market.

The fifth pick in the 2021 draft, Chase has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons, won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021. He has 268 catches for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking in the top seven in all three categories for a player in his first three seasons.

Cincinnati’s No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was also limited Thursday but is expected to play Sunday.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with calf tightness again, putting his status for Sunday’s opener at Atlanta in question after he was limited in practice on Thursday, according to Coach Mike Tomlin.

The 35-year-old spent a significant portion of training camp dealing with a calf injury. Tomlin said the tweak Wilson felt Thursday was in the same calf. The Steelers tabbed Wilson as the starting quarterback over Justin Fields last week. The nine-time Pro Bowler is attempting to reset his career after being cut by Denver in March.

While Tomlin said he has no concerns about the injury being a long-term issue for Wilson, it’s uncertain whether Wilson will be ready in time to face the Falcons.

CHIEFS: Kansas City agreed with tight end Noah Gray on a three-year, $18 million contract extension hours before Thursday’s NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Gray was in the final year of his rookie contract and was due to make $3.1 million this season. The extension takes him through the 2027 season.

RAMS: Cornerback Darious Williams was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, sidelining the Rams probable starting defensive back for at least four games. Los Angeles opens the regular season Sunday night in Detroit.

Williams re-signed with the Rams in the offseason after two years with Jacksonville. He injured his hamstring in the second practice of training camp and had been largely sidelined since then, but the veteran practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

49ERS: Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was at practice as a spectator five days after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery.

Pearsall was hit in the chest and hospitalized overnight after the shooting in central San Francisco on Saturday. He was released from the hospital Sunday and was already back at the team facility Monday.

