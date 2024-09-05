The editorial from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Portland Press Herald chose to republish Monday (“Democrats, the party of freedom?” Sept. 3) claims that the freedoms touted by the Democratic Party are “overwhelmingly authoritarian and based largely on coercion.”
The authors of this screed appear to prefer to live in a nation where millions of citizens cannot afford health care, where unemployment should not be the concern of the government, where child care and higher education should be available only to the wealthy, where industry can pollute our river and poison our air with impunity. This is freedom?
Sorry, I want to live in a country that supports and defends its citizens rather than one where unfettered greed and inhumanity are the norm.
Jay Kuder
Topsham
