The player with the deepest pockets and ultimate responsibility, and their local representative, remained mum at the recent heated PFAS spill hearing in Brunswick. I’m referring to Sen. Angus King and what is likely the largest polluter in the world, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

How the DOD can poison us and claim sovereign immunity due to national security is a travesty for the common good. Sen. King should provide some clarification, please.

Stephen Musica Sr.

Harpswell

Copy the Story Link