On Aug. 20 we attended a panel discussion at Falmouth High School regarding a proposed pesticide, herbicide and fertilizer ordinance. The panel consisted of three individuals with backgrounds in environmental practices and organic products and one president of a local professional lawn care company that follows state mandates and best practices when using synthetic products.

As presently written, the ordinance specifically targets homeowners who either employ professionals or apply synthetic products themselves to maintain their lawns and gardens. The only allowable products would be fully organic, which would be extremely costly, labor intensive and ineffective in controlling most weeds and grubs. Violations to the mandate would result in fines of up to $250 for the first offense and $1,000 for subsequent offenses. The towns’ golf courses, athletic fields and commercial horticulture would be exempt from these regulations. The proposed start date is April 1, 2025.

There will be an important opportunity for Falmouth residents to voice their opinions to the Town Council in a meeting to be scheduled in a few weeks (check the town’s website for date, time and location). At this time, the council does not plan on putting this ordinance to a resident vote and no referendum is planned.

Please take a few minutes to learn more about the proposed ordinance that will impact us all. Attend meetings and voice your views if you can. There is also a link to email the Town Council members on the town’s website, under the Town Council tab.

Scott and Alice Hamilton

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link